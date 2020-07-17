All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1826 Green Street #1F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1826 Green Street #1F
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1826 Green Street #1F

1826 Green Street · (215) 847-9101 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Spring Garden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1826 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1826 Green Street #1F · Avail. Sep 1

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
1826 Green Street #1F Available 09/01/20 Renovated Fairmount Apartment w/ NY loft style high ceilings Available 9/1! - Live in the heart of Fairmount on 18th and Green St. This unit was recently renovated and features NY loft style high ceiling, hardwood flooring throughout, a fully upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, dishwasher. Has two rooms which could easily be used as a master and guest room, an office or a den depending on how you want it set up. Washer and dryer available for residents in the basement. Bring your creativity because you will need it to make this beautiful place your home!! The property is conveniently on the first floor of this walk up building but is bi-level with a living room with huge bay windows allowing tons of natural light, an elevated loft that was previously used as the master bedroom, an extra room on the lower level with a HUGE walk in closet and the bathroom. Very conveniently located near public transportation, the BARNES FOUNDATION, grocery store, PSC gym and much more.

(RLNE2117306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Green Street #1F have any available units?
1826 Green Street #1F has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 Green Street #1F have?
Some of 1826 Green Street #1F's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Green Street #1F currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Green Street #1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Green Street #1F pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Green Street #1F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1826 Green Street #1F offer parking?
No, 1826 Green Street #1F does not offer parking.
Does 1826 Green Street #1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 Green Street #1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Green Street #1F have a pool?
No, 1826 Green Street #1F does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Green Street #1F have accessible units?
No, 1826 Green Street #1F does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Green Street #1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 Green Street #1F has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1826 Green Street #1F?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1600 Callowhill
1600 Callowhill Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Green Street Apartments
2113 Green St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS
1500 North 15th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity