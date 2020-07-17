Amenities

1826 Green Street #1F Available 09/01/20 Renovated Fairmount Apartment w/ NY loft style high ceilings Available 9/1! - Live in the heart of Fairmount on 18th and Green St. This unit was recently renovated and features NY loft style high ceiling, hardwood flooring throughout, a fully upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, dishwasher. Has two rooms which could easily be used as a master and guest room, an office or a den depending on how you want it set up. Washer and dryer available for residents in the basement. Bring your creativity because you will need it to make this beautiful place your home!! The property is conveniently on the first floor of this walk up building but is bi-level with a living room with huge bay windows allowing tons of natural light, an elevated loft that was previously used as the master bedroom, an extra room on the lower level with a HUGE walk in closet and the bathroom. Very conveniently located near public transportation, the BARNES FOUNDATION, grocery store, PSC gym and much more.



(RLNE2117306)