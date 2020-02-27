All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:50 AM

1816 S BROAD STREET

1816 South Broad Street · (856) 321-1212
Location

1816 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2870 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Great location on Broad street with newly renovated spacious 2 bedrooms is now available. Features: 2 huge bedrooms with big windows, tall ceiling and hardwood floors throughout, there is new kitchen with beautiful counter top, bathroom with tiled splashed, and even come with rear deck for outdoor entertainment. New high efficiency HVAC (heat/AC) installed, and Washer/dryer will be installed in the basemen. This is in the heart of Passyunk Square and a few blocks away from Morris/Tasker subway station. Make your appointment now to see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 S BROAD STREET have any available units?
1816 S BROAD STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 S BROAD STREET have?
Some of 1816 S BROAD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 S BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1816 S BROAD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 S BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1816 S BROAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1816 S BROAD STREET offer parking?
No, 1816 S BROAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1816 S BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 S BROAD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 S BROAD STREET have a pool?
No, 1816 S BROAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1816 S BROAD STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 1816 S BROAD STREET has accessible units.
Does 1816 S BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 S BROAD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
