1816 S BROAD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning accessible

Great location on Broad street with newly renovated spacious 2 bedrooms is now available. Features: 2 huge bedrooms with big windows, tall ceiling and hardwood floors throughout, there is new kitchen with beautiful counter top, bathroom with tiled splashed, and even come with rear deck for outdoor entertainment. New high efficiency HVAC (heat/AC) installed, and Washer/dryer will be installed in the basemen. This is in the heart of Passyunk Square and a few blocks away from Morris/Tasker subway station. Make your appointment now to see it.