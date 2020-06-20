All apartments in Philadelphia
1811 CHESTNUT STREET
1811 CHESTNUT STREET

1811 Chestnut Street · (551) 404-5204
Location

1811 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Amenities

Ready for Move-in! Old world charm blends seamlessly with contemporary living in this stunning residence, situated in one of Philadelphias finest addresses, the historically registered Belgravia. Boasting countless amenities including 24/7 Security, Doorman, 24 hour on site gym, it is no wonder that The Belgravia is one of the most coveted buildings in the neighborhood. Steps away from Rittenhouse Square, spend each day passing through the surrounding trendy restaurants, cafes, and shopping along Walnut and Chestnut Streets, including favorites such as DiBrunos Grocery, Boyds Department Store, Starbucks, and more. Step through into the gracious lobby shining with intricate detail and timeless elegance, and continue toward your private residence. Upon entry, you will be swept away by soaring 11 foot ceilings and a grand foyer entryway that welcome you into the spacious living area. Graced with gleaming Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Flooring, Crown Molding, and boundless natural light pouring through the many windows, this is the ideal open living space. The chef of the home will not be able to look away from the sleek, open gourmet kitchen complete with every luxury desired. From the Breakfast Bar, Crisp White Cabinetry, High End Waterworks Fixture, and Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, it will be like a dream to prepare and enjoy meals in this gorgeous kitchen. The huge bedroom features excellent closet space and tons of natural light that sets the perfect relaxing ambiance. Just off the hallway, the bathroom is distinguished by a Carrera Marble bath, Stall Shower with Glass Enclosure, and Granite Counters. Adjacent, a Laundry Closet with In Unit Washer and Dryer offers the ultimate convenience. Do not miss the opportunity to live in one of Philadelphias most coveted residences. The campuses of Penn, Drexel, USP, 30th Street Station and major hospitals are all minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 CHESTNUT STREET have any available units?
1811 CHESTNUT STREET has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 CHESTNUT STREET have?
Some of 1811 CHESTNUT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 CHESTNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1811 CHESTNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 CHESTNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1811 CHESTNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1811 CHESTNUT STREET offer parking?
No, 1811 CHESTNUT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1811 CHESTNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 CHESTNUT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 CHESTNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 1811 CHESTNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1811 CHESTNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1811 CHESTNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 CHESTNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 CHESTNUT STREET has units with dishwashers.
