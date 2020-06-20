1811 CHESTNUT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym lobby

Ready for Move-in! Old world charm blends seamlessly with contemporary living in this stunning residence, situated in one of Philadelphias finest addresses, the historically registered Belgravia. Boasting countless amenities including 24/7 Security, Doorman, 24 hour on site gym, it is no wonder that The Belgravia is one of the most coveted buildings in the neighborhood. Steps away from Rittenhouse Square, spend each day passing through the surrounding trendy restaurants, cafes, and shopping along Walnut and Chestnut Streets, including favorites such as DiBrunos Grocery, Boyds Department Store, Starbucks, and more. Step through into the gracious lobby shining with intricate detail and timeless elegance, and continue toward your private residence. Upon entry, you will be swept away by soaring 11 foot ceilings and a grand foyer entryway that welcome you into the spacious living area. Graced with gleaming Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Flooring, Crown Molding, and boundless natural light pouring through the many windows, this is the ideal open living space. The chef of the home will not be able to look away from the sleek, open gourmet kitchen complete with every luxury desired. From the Breakfast Bar, Crisp White Cabinetry, High End Waterworks Fixture, and Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliance Suite, it will be like a dream to prepare and enjoy meals in this gorgeous kitchen. The huge bedroom features excellent closet space and tons of natural light that sets the perfect relaxing ambiance. Just off the hallway, the bathroom is distinguished by a Carrera Marble bath, Stall Shower with Glass Enclosure, and Granite Counters. Adjacent, a Laundry Closet with In Unit Washer and Dryer offers the ultimate convenience. Do not miss the opportunity to live in one of Philadelphias most coveted residences. The campuses of Penn, Drexel, USP, 30th Street Station and major hospitals are all minutes away.