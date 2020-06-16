All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:12 AM

1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE

1780 Frankford Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1780 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:Unit B is a 3 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment located in the great Fishtown area. Features include Juliette Balcony, roof-top deck, hardwood floors, bright windows, custom 12' wooden bar and matching coat closet built into the wall of the first floor, and much more! Each of the three-levels has hardwood floors. The kitchen comes fully equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,~ breakfast bar, and pretty glass backsplash. The first level has the living, dining area, and kitchen. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms, laundry closet, and a modern full bathroom. The third floor has the master bedroom, full bathroom, and a double wide patio door to the roof deck.~Schedule your showing today!About the Neighborhood:~You'll be close to Evil Genius Beer Co., Philly Style Bagels, Heffe Tacos, the Fillmore, Barcade, and MUCH more in this trendy neighborhood. Easy public transportation to anywhere in the city, with multiple bus and trolley routes, as well as the Berks Station for the MFL. You'll also be a short walk to Palmer Park, City Fitness, produce market, and the post office.~Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Water is included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE have any available units?
1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Syndenham Arms
3416 North Sydenham Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Arrive University City
3601 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Ridge Court
7014 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Bently
1410 72nd Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19126
218 Arch
218 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity