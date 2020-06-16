1780 FRANKFORD AVENUE

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:Unit B is a 3 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment located in the great Fishtown area. Features include Juliette Balcony, roof-top deck, hardwood floors, bright windows, custom 12' wooden bar and matching coat closet built into the wall of the first floor, and much more! Each of the three-levels has hardwood floors. The kitchen comes fully equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,~ breakfast bar, and pretty glass backsplash. The first level has the living, dining area, and kitchen. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms, laundry closet, and a modern full bathroom. The third floor has the master bedroom, full bathroom, and a double wide patio door to the roof deck.~Schedule your showing today!About the Neighborhood:~You'll be close to Evil Genius Beer Co., Philly Style Bagels, Heffe Tacos, the Fillmore, Barcade, and MUCH more in this trendy neighborhood. Easy public transportation to anywhere in the city, with multiple bus and trolley routes, as well as the Berks Station for the MFL. You'll also be a short walk to Palmer Park, City Fitness, produce market, and the post office.~Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Water is included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.