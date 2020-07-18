All apartments in Philadelphia
1741 S CHADWICK STREET
1741 S CHADWICK STREET

1741 South Chadwick Street · No Longer Available
Location

1741 South Chadwick Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This brand new rehabbed home is located right in the heart of Newbold. Completely remodeled with no expense spared including all new mechanical systems. All electrical, plumbing, roofing, and brand new Central air system were installed here. Every room has energy efficient LED lights to save on your electric bill. Every energy efficient double paned window throughout the house is brand new. The flooring in every level, including basement, is brand new CORE-TEC brand waterproof and scratch resistant. Both sets of steps in the house were custom made and extra wide along with custom made iron railings. Kitchen features brand new cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tiled backsplash, cabinet under mount lighting, garbage disposal, and 4 piece stainless steel appliances. Back yard was completely redone with new concrete, new cinderblock fence, all new siding and stucco. The finished basement has 7 foot high ceilings with a full half bath, laundry area with never used washer/dryer, closet under steps for storage and a large safety egress window in the rear. Second floor features two very large bedrooms with ample closet space. Main bathroom is completely new as well with custom cabinetry, quartz countertop vanity, and elegant grey tiled flooring. Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 S CHADWICK STREET have any available units?
1741 S CHADWICK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 S CHADWICK STREET have?
Some of 1741 S CHADWICK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 S CHADWICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1741 S CHADWICK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 S CHADWICK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1741 S CHADWICK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1741 S CHADWICK STREET offer parking?
No, 1741 S CHADWICK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1741 S CHADWICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 S CHADWICK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 S CHADWICK STREET have a pool?
No, 1741 S CHADWICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1741 S CHADWICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 1741 S CHADWICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 S CHADWICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 S CHADWICK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
