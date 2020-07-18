1741 S CHADWICK STREET

Amenities

This brand new rehabbed home is located right in the heart of Newbold. Completely remodeled with no expense spared including all new mechanical systems. All electrical, plumbing, roofing, and brand new Central air system were installed here. Every room has energy efficient LED lights to save on your electric bill. Every energy efficient double paned window throughout the house is brand new. The flooring in every level, including basement, is brand new CORE-TEC brand waterproof and scratch resistant. Both sets of steps in the house were custom made and extra wide along with custom made iron railings. Kitchen features brand new cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tiled backsplash, cabinet under mount lighting, garbage disposal, and 4 piece stainless steel appliances. Back yard was completely redone with new concrete, new cinderblock fence, all new siding and stucco. The finished basement has 7 foot high ceilings with a full half bath, laundry area with never used washer/dryer, closet under steps for storage and a large safety egress window in the rear. Second floor features two very large bedrooms with ample closet space. Main bathroom is completely new as well with custom cabinetry, quartz countertop vanity, and elegant grey tiled flooring. Ready for immediate move in.