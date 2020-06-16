1737 N HOWARD STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:Unit 1B in this beautiful 7-unit building is fully equipped with contemporary finishes and appliances that you're sure to love. Once inside the main entrance, you'll see a sleek stairwell, surrounded by original exposed brick walls and antique wooden rafters overhead. Enter the apartment, and you'll first notice the fresh, modern, airy feel that this unit offers. This layout features hardwood floors, nice windows, recessed lighting and much more! You'll have your own washer and dryer, and the bathrooms feature modern fixtures and finishes.About The Neighborhood:Just off Frankford Avenue, and walkable to some of Fishtown's favorite spots including Buzz Cafe Philly, Pizzeria Beddia, Evil Genius Beer Co., Philly Style Bagels, Stateside Vodka Bar, Palmer Park, La Colombe, Suraya, Heffe Tacos, and MUCH more in this trendy neighborhood.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (35 lb weight limit) (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $35 flat monthly water fee.