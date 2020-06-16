All apartments in Philadelphia
1737 N HOWARD STREET

1737 North Howard Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1737 North Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
West Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:Unit 1B in this beautiful 7-unit building is fully equipped with contemporary finishes and appliances that you're sure to love. Once inside the main entrance, you'll see a sleek stairwell, surrounded by original exposed brick walls and antique wooden rafters overhead. Enter the apartment, and you'll first notice the fresh, modern, airy feel that this unit offers. This layout features hardwood floors, nice windows, recessed lighting and much more! You'll have your own washer and dryer, and the bathrooms feature modern fixtures and finishes.About The Neighborhood:Just off Frankford Avenue, and walkable to some of Fishtown's favorite spots including Buzz Cafe Philly, Pizzeria Beddia, Evil Genius Beer Co., Philly Style Bagels, Stateside Vodka Bar, Palmer Park, La Colombe, Suraya, Heffe Tacos, and MUCH more in this trendy neighborhood.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (35 lb weight limit) (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $35 flat monthly water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 N HOWARD STREET have any available units?
1737 N HOWARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 N HOWARD STREET have?
Some of 1737 N HOWARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 N HOWARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1737 N HOWARD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 N HOWARD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1737 N HOWARD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1737 N HOWARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1737 N HOWARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1737 N HOWARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 N HOWARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 N HOWARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1737 N HOWARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1737 N HOWARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1737 N HOWARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 N HOWARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 N HOWARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
