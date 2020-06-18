All apartments in Philadelphia
1731 W BERKS ST

1731 West Berks Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

1731 West Berks Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 3 baths, $3000 · Avail. Aug 3

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2115 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Available 08/03/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This massive single family home, located on the popular 1700 block of Berks St, is a must have for a large group of undergrad students. Complete with two kitchens, back patio, two living rooms, and unfinished basement, there is always room for company! The house features large bedrooms, modern bathrooms, washer and dryer, and dual kitchen and living space, making it perfect for a large group. Reasonably priced, this will be one of the first houses to come off the market this year! This 6 bed 3 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-03. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 W BERKS ST have any available units?
1731 W BERKS ST has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 W BERKS ST have?
Some of 1731 W BERKS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 W BERKS ST currently offering any rent specials?
1731 W BERKS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 W BERKS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 W BERKS ST is pet friendly.
Does 1731 W BERKS ST offer parking?
No, 1731 W BERKS ST does not offer parking.
Does 1731 W BERKS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 W BERKS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 W BERKS ST have a pool?
No, 1731 W BERKS ST does not have a pool.
Does 1731 W BERKS ST have accessible units?
No, 1731 W BERKS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 W BERKS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 W BERKS ST has units with dishwashers.
