1729 WALLACE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WELCOME to Wallace Court Condominiums. This newly renovated home features hardwood floors, over-sized rooms and a brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Large living room features a wood burning fireplace, recessed lights and a beautiful garden views. The light filled, south facing bedroom offers ample closet space, generous sized windows and a full bath. The new bathroom has been appointed with crisp white marble like tiles, new soaking tub, and granite counters. And if that isn't enough, the unit also has its own Bosch washer and dryer and AN ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE in the private gated parking lot just adjacent to the building. This is truly a must see property so make your appointment today.