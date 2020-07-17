All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

1729 WALLACE STREET

1729 Wallace Street · (215) 794-1312
Location

1729 Wallace Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 951 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WELCOME to Wallace Court Condominiums. This newly renovated home features hardwood floors, over-sized rooms and a brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Large living room features a wood burning fireplace, recessed lights and a beautiful garden views. The light filled, south facing bedroom offers ample closet space, generous sized windows and a full bath. The new bathroom has been appointed with crisp white marble like tiles, new soaking tub, and granite counters. And if that isn't enough, the unit also has its own Bosch washer and dryer and AN ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE in the private gated parking lot just adjacent to the building. This is truly a must see property so make your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 WALLACE STREET have any available units?
1729 WALLACE STREET has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 WALLACE STREET have?
Some of 1729 WALLACE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 WALLACE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1729 WALLACE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 WALLACE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1729 WALLACE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1729 WALLACE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1729 WALLACE STREET offers parking.
Does 1729 WALLACE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1729 WALLACE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 WALLACE STREET have a pool?
No, 1729 WALLACE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1729 WALLACE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1729 WALLACE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 WALLACE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 WALLACE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
