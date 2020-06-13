All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1722 TITAN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1722 TITAN ST
Last updated April 7 2020 at 8:55 AM

1722 TITAN ST

1722 Titan Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1722 Titan Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great block. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home in a great location available for rent. 1 year term lease is preferred, but owner is open to 6 months lease. Just a few blocks from Washington ave , , within walking distance to Center City and all that Point Breeze has to offer! The basement offers additional storage space and laundry area. On the second floor, you will find two beautiful rooms and full bathroom. NO application fees= pull your own credit score/$300 per pet, refundable . (case by case)Application:Par form ( per applicant)Proof of Income ( per applicant)Full credit report (per applicant)Background check (per applicant)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 TITAN ST have any available units?
1722 TITAN ST has a unit available for $1,479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 TITAN ST have?
Some of 1722 TITAN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 TITAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1722 TITAN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 TITAN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 TITAN ST is pet friendly.
Does 1722 TITAN ST offer parking?
Yes, 1722 TITAN ST does offer parking.
Does 1722 TITAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 TITAN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 TITAN ST have a pool?
No, 1722 TITAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1722 TITAN ST have accessible units?
No, 1722 TITAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 TITAN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 TITAN ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1722 TITAN ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Liberty View
2031 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Pointe
1415 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Embassy Apartments
2100 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity