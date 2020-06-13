1722 TITAN ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great block. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home in a great location available for rent. 1 year term lease is preferred, but owner is open to 6 months lease. Just a few blocks from Washington ave , , within walking distance to Center City and all that Point Breeze has to offer! The basement offers additional storage space and laundry area. On the second floor, you will find two beautiful rooms and full bathroom. NO application fees= pull your own credit score/$300 per pet, refundable . (case by case)Application:Par form ( per applicant)Proof of Income ( per applicant)Full credit report (per applicant)Background check (per applicant)