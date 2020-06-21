1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool table

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Three story Victorian home with central air, washer dryer in unit and tons of living space, 5 bedrooms 4 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, plus an additional bedroom/finished suite in basement. Gorgeous new kitchen with high end cabinetry, luxury granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Sunny breakfast room leads to charming landscaped city garden for outdoor dining. Home features a grand parlor on the main floor completely restored to its former glory. High ceilings and all original plaster trimwork still intact and stunning, magnificent marble mantel, plus many built-ins. All original pine flooring has been refinished through out. Home also features an eye catching game room, great for billiards, makes for perfect entertaining friends and guests. Master Suite and Master Bathroom on third floor with no expense spared, walk in closet, 5 piece bathroom, jacuzzi tub, double head walk in shower.*Sorry, no pets