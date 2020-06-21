All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:25 PM

1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET

1709 Mount Vernon Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Spring Garden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1709 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool table
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Three story Victorian home with central air, washer dryer in unit and tons of living space, 5 bedrooms 4 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, plus an additional bedroom/finished suite in basement. Gorgeous new kitchen with high end cabinetry, luxury granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Sunny breakfast room leads to charming landscaped city garden for outdoor dining. Home features a grand parlor on the main floor completely restored to its former glory. High ceilings and all original plaster trimwork still intact and stunning, magnificent marble mantel, plus many built-ins. All original pine flooring has been refinished through out. Home also features an eye catching game room, great for billiards, makes for perfect entertaining friends and guests. Master Suite and Master Bathroom on third floor with no expense spared, walk in closet, 5 piece bathroom, jacuzzi tub, double head walk in shower.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET have any available units?
1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET have?
Some of 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET offer parking?
No, 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET have a pool?
No, 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1709 MOUNT VERNON STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19152
Green Street Apartments
2113 Green St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St
Philadelphia, PA 19118

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity