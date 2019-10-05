1701 TULIP STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW: Welcome to The Reach Lofts! This building offers cool original details like exposed brick, high ceilings, large windows, and modern additions like polished concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, and contemporary bathroom and lighting fixtures. Unit #202 is a gorgeous, sun-soaked space with two bedrooms, and laundry in-unit for added convenience. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, minimalistic cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This amazing Fishtown apartment is in the REACHlofts building, just off of Frankford ave and walkable to tons of great local spots including Palmer Park, Frankford Hall, Fette Sau, La Colombe Coffee, City Fitness, Suraya,~ Amrita Yoga, Johnny Brenda~s, Bottle Bar East, Joe~s Steaks, R&D, Philly Style Bagels, Steep and Grind, and MUCH more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. $90 move-in fee. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat).Tenants responsible for all utilities: $45/month flat water fee, electricity, cable/internet, and HVAC payment to a third party. Get a free one month membership at City Fitness when you sign a lease for Reach Lofts! (New members only, does not apply to existing City Fitness Memberships.) Storage cages are available to rent for $25/mo for the small storage cages & $45/mo for large storage cages