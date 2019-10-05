All apartments in Philadelphia
1701 TULIP STREET
1701 TULIP STREET

1701 Tulip Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 Tulip Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
yoga
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW: Welcome to The Reach Lofts! This building offers cool original details like exposed brick, high ceilings, large windows, and modern additions like polished concrete floors, stainless steel appliances, and contemporary bathroom and lighting fixtures. Unit #202 is a gorgeous, sun-soaked space with two bedrooms, and laundry in-unit for added convenience. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, minimalistic cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This amazing Fishtown apartment is in the REACHlofts building, just off of Frankford ave and walkable to tons of great local spots including Palmer Park, Frankford Hall, Fette Sau, La Colombe Coffee, City Fitness, Suraya,~ Amrita Yoga, Johnny Brenda~s, Bottle Bar East, Joe~s Steaks, R&D, Philly Style Bagels, Steep and Grind, and MUCH more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. $90 move-in fee. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat).Tenants responsible for all utilities: $45/month flat water fee, electricity, cable/internet, and HVAC payment to a third party. Get a free one month membership at City Fitness when you sign a lease for Reach Lofts! (New members only, does not apply to existing City Fitness Memberships.) Storage cages are available to rent for $25/mo for the small storage cages & $45/mo for large storage cages

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 TULIP STREET have any available units?
1701 TULIP STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 TULIP STREET have?
Some of 1701 TULIP STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 TULIP STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1701 TULIP STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 TULIP STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 TULIP STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1701 TULIP STREET offer parking?
No, 1701 TULIP STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1701 TULIP STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 TULIP STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 TULIP STREET have a pool?
No, 1701 TULIP STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1701 TULIP STREET have accessible units?
No, 1701 TULIP STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 TULIP STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 TULIP STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
