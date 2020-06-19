All apartments in Philadelphia
1642 North Marshall Street - 2
1642 North Marshall Street - 2

1642 North Marshall Street · (267) 277-2972
Location

1642 North Marshall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Ludlow

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
new construction
Welcome to this New Construction 2/bed 2/bath apartment, available 7/15/2020! Be the second person to ever live in this gorgeous apartment, which features an eat-in kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, and a private balcony. Contact for more details or to schedule a viewing.
VIRTUAL LINK - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xTrzUhcEEQb&mls=1
Terms:

Rent: $1400/month

12-month lease

$30 application fee

Tenant pays all utilities cats and small dogs welcome, ask about pet policy.
New Construction 3 Unit Building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 have any available units?
1642 North Marshall Street - 2 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 have?
Some of 1642 North Marshall Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1642 North Marshall Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 North Marshall Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
