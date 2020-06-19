1642 North Marshall Street - 2

Amenities
Welcome to this New Construction 2/bed 2/bath apartment, available 7/15/2020! Be the second person to ever live in this gorgeous apartment, which features an eat-in kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, and a private balcony. Contact for more details or to schedule a viewing.
VIRTUAL LINK - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xTrzUhcEEQb&mls=1
Terms:
Rent: $1400/month
12-month lease
$30 application fee
Tenant pays all utilities cats and small dogs welcome, ask about pet policy.
New Construction 3 Unit Building.