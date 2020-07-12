1634-1648 Lombard

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $500 Security Deposit Special;
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions (75 lb weight limit)
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $350
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions; 75 lb weight maximum
Parking Details: Off-street parking.