All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1634-1648 Lombard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1634-1648 Lombard
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

1634-1648 Lombard

1634 Lombard Street · (979) 730-4952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1634 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1634-1648 Lombard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
online portal
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $500 Security Deposit Special;
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions (75 lb weight limit)
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $350
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions; 75 lb weight maximum
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634-1648 Lombard have any available units?
1634-1648 Lombard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634-1648 Lombard have?
Some of 1634-1648 Lombard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634-1648 Lombard currently offering any rent specials?
1634-1648 Lombard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634-1648 Lombard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634-1648 Lombard is pet friendly.
Does 1634-1648 Lombard offer parking?
Yes, 1634-1648 Lombard offers parking.
Does 1634-1648 Lombard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634-1648 Lombard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634-1648 Lombard have a pool?
No, 1634-1648 Lombard does not have a pool.
Does 1634-1648 Lombard have accessible units?
No, 1634-1648 Lombard does not have accessible units.
Does 1634-1648 Lombard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634-1648 Lombard has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1634-1648 Lombard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
PJ Homes 1 LP
4718 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
220 South 16th Street
220 S 16th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity