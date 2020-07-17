All apartments in Philadelphia
1625 BROWN STREET
1625 BROWN STREET

1625 Brown Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1625 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT, except for cable and internet. This 3rd floor walk-up apartment just one block from busy Fairmount Avenue features hardwood floors throughout and has an updated kitchen with modern cabinetry and black tiled floors. The building is an end unit, and offers windows on both the front, rear and side providing lots of natural light. Each bedroom is a good size, perfect for roommates, and there are several closets for extra storage. Shared laundry is in the basement.Applicants have to have at least 3x the monthly rent in income, and also a minimum credit score of 650. No prior evictions or court filings.About The Neighborhood:Walkable to Broad St for countless shops and dining options, plus you'll be just two blocks from the Girard Station for the BSL, so commuting will be a breeze! Be right down the street from Eastern State Penitentiary, The YMCA, Vineyards Cafe, Lorraine, Johnnie Bleu, Rybread, Bar Hygge, and many more neighborhood favorites.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Sorry, no pets. All utilities included in rent (water, heat, gas, electricity), tenant responsible for cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 BROWN STREET have any available units?
1625 BROWN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 BROWN STREET have?
Some of 1625 BROWN STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 BROWN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1625 BROWN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 BROWN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1625 BROWN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1625 BROWN STREET offer parking?
No, 1625 BROWN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1625 BROWN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 BROWN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 BROWN STREET have a pool?
No, 1625 BROWN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1625 BROWN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1625 BROWN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 BROWN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 BROWN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
