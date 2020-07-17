1625 BROWN STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated extra storage internet access

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT, except for cable and internet. This 3rd floor walk-up apartment just one block from busy Fairmount Avenue features hardwood floors throughout and has an updated kitchen with modern cabinetry and black tiled floors. The building is an end unit, and offers windows on both the front, rear and side providing lots of natural light. Each bedroom is a good size, perfect for roommates, and there are several closets for extra storage. Shared laundry is in the basement.Applicants have to have at least 3x the monthly rent in income, and also a minimum credit score of 650. No prior evictions or court filings.About The Neighborhood:Walkable to Broad St for countless shops and dining options, plus you'll be just two blocks from the Girard Station for the BSL, so commuting will be a breeze! Be right down the street from Eastern State Penitentiary, The YMCA, Vineyards Cafe, Lorraine, Johnnie Bleu, Rybread, Bar Hygge, and many more neighborhood favorites.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Sorry, no pets. All utilities included in rent (water, heat, gas, electricity), tenant responsible for cable/internet.