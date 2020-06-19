1619 N MARSHALL STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This new construction 1690 square foot bi-level 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo has everything you need: central air/heat which can be controlled by the Smart Home Unit, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit and high-end finishes throughout! As you enter the unit on the second floor, you'll be greeted by the spacious open floor plan from the living room with a Juliette balcony to the kitchen featuring granite countertops, a breakfast bar, under mount lighting, designer cabinetry, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas cooking stove/oven. The second floor also contains a full bathroom and bedroom. The third floor includes the second bedroom and bathroom, as well as the master suite featuring an ensuite bathroom with a double vanity and a frameless glass shower. Finally, you can conclude your day and escape the hustle and bustle of the City on your own PRIVATE ROOF DECK!!This unit is also close to Fresh Grocer, Stateside Vodka, New Liberty Distillery, Evil Genius Beer Company, La Colombe Coffee, Jinxed and other attractions on Frankford Ave, Girard Ave, Northern Liberties, and Fishtown!