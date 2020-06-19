All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:39 PM

1619 N MARSHALL STREET

1619 North Marshall Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

1619 North Marshall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Ludlow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This new construction 1690 square foot bi-level 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo has everything you need: central air/heat which can be controlled by the Smart Home Unit, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit and high-end finishes throughout! As you enter the unit on the second floor, you'll be greeted by the spacious open floor plan from the living room with a Juliette balcony to the kitchen featuring granite countertops, a breakfast bar, under mount lighting, designer cabinetry, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas cooking stove/oven. The second floor also contains a full bathroom and bedroom. The third floor includes the second bedroom and bathroom, as well as the master suite featuring an ensuite bathroom with a double vanity and a frameless glass shower. Finally, you can conclude your day and escape the hustle and bustle of the City on your own PRIVATE ROOF DECK!!This unit is also close to Fresh Grocer, Stateside Vodka, New Liberty Distillery, Evil Genius Beer Company, La Colombe Coffee, Jinxed and other attractions on Frankford Ave, Girard Ave, Northern Liberties, and Fishtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 N MARSHALL STREET have any available units?
1619 N MARSHALL STREET has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 N MARSHALL STREET have?
Some of 1619 N MARSHALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 N MARSHALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1619 N MARSHALL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 N MARSHALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1619 N MARSHALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1619 N MARSHALL STREET offer parking?
No, 1619 N MARSHALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1619 N MARSHALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 N MARSHALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 N MARSHALL STREET have a pool?
No, 1619 N MARSHALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1619 N MARSHALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1619 N MARSHALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 N MARSHALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 N MARSHALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Textile Lofts
2115 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Julian Krinsky West
6236 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Academia Suites
1100 W Godfrey Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Regency House
6301 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Trinity Row
2027 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103

