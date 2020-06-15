All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1619 Master Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1619 Master Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1619 Master Street

1619 West Master Street · (215) 422-3711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1619 West Master Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1619 Master Street · Avail. Aug 5

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
1619 Master Street Available 08/05/20 1619 Master St - COVID LEASE SPECIAL OFFER: ALL FUTURE TENANTS SIGNING A NEW LEASE ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY FIRST MONTH RENT UNLESS THE TENANT MOVES INTO THE PROPERTY OR TEMPLE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS IS OPEN*

This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is in the heart of it all. Steps away from Temple University's campus and a stones throw from Center City and all the best that Philly has to offer.

This spotless home is being offered fully furnished and freshly painted, and features sun-flooded rooms with huge windows and beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. This corner unit has a huge rear flex area which can be private parking for 3+ cars or be used as a backyard for entertaining. Additionally, the full basement provides ample storage space and a washer/dryer for convenience.

Being in close proximity to Broad St & Girard Ave provides easy access to subways, buses and trolleys. This property is available for lease starting 8/5/2020. For more details or to schedule a tour, please call 267.443.8362 or email moskow@plusrealtors.com while it lasts!

* Security Deposit and Last Month rent still due at signing

(RLNE4630368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Master Street have any available units?
1619 Master Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Master Street have?
Some of 1619 Master Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Master Street currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Master Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Master Street pet-friendly?
No, 1619 Master Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1619 Master Street offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Master Street does offer parking.
Does 1619 Master Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 Master Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Master Street have a pool?
No, 1619 Master Street does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Master Street have accessible units?
No, 1619 Master Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Master Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 Master Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1619 Master Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
The Collins at Midtown Village
1125 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity