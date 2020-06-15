Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking furnished

1619 Master Street Available 08/05/20 1619 Master St - COVID LEASE SPECIAL OFFER: ALL FUTURE TENANTS SIGNING A NEW LEASE ARE NOT OBLIGATED TO PAY FIRST MONTH RENT UNLESS THE TENANT MOVES INTO THE PROPERTY OR TEMPLE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS IS OPEN*



This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is in the heart of it all. Steps away from Temple University's campus and a stones throw from Center City and all the best that Philly has to offer.



This spotless home is being offered fully furnished and freshly painted, and features sun-flooded rooms with huge windows and beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. This corner unit has a huge rear flex area which can be private parking for 3+ cars or be used as a backyard for entertaining. Additionally, the full basement provides ample storage space and a washer/dryer for convenience.



Being in close proximity to Broad St & Girard Ave provides easy access to subways, buses and trolleys. This property is available for lease starting 8/5/2020. For more details or to schedule a tour, please call 267.443.8362 or email moskow@plusrealtors.com while it lasts!



* Security Deposit and Last Month rent still due at signing



(RLNE4630368)