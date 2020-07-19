1616 KATER STREET

Amenities

new construction stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill new construction

Welcome to Kater Street, a hidden gem in the heart of Graduate Hospital! This beautiful, brand new construction unit immediately impresses with an open layout, beautiful flooring, and great natural lighting. Toward the rear of the unit is a modern kitchen equipped with spacious quartz counters, stainless appliances and ample cabinetry. Main living floor has a bedroom and full bath as well. Exit through your lovely kitchen to the unique shaded backyard, this tranquil area is perfect for grilling, entertaining or just relaxing! Below you will find two spacious bedrooms as well as two full baths. In addition to all of this you will be located on a quiet street close to great restaurants, shopping, transportation and Rittenhouse Square! Don't wait schedule your showing today! Photos of a similar unit built by same builder last year.