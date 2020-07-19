All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

1616 KATER STREET

1616 Kater St · (215) 607-6007
Location

1616 Kater St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

new construction
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
new construction
Welcome to Kater Street, a hidden gem in the heart of Graduate Hospital! This beautiful, brand new construction unit immediately impresses with an open layout, beautiful flooring, and great natural lighting. Toward the rear of the unit is a modern kitchen equipped with spacious quartz counters, stainless appliances and ample cabinetry. Main living floor has a bedroom and full bath as well. Exit through your lovely kitchen to the unique shaded backyard, this tranquil area is perfect for grilling, entertaining or just relaxing! Below you will find two spacious bedrooms as well as two full baths. In addition to all of this you will be located on a quiet street close to great restaurants, shopping, transportation and Rittenhouse Square! Don't wait schedule your showing today! Photos of a similar unit built by same builder last year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 KATER STREET have any available units?
1616 KATER STREET has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1616 KATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1616 KATER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 KATER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1616 KATER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1616 KATER STREET offer parking?
No, 1616 KATER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1616 KATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 KATER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 KATER STREET have a pool?
No, 1616 KATER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1616 KATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1616 KATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 KATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 KATER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 KATER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 KATER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
