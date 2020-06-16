All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:39 AM

1614 BROWN STREET

1614 Brown Street · (267) 971-9031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1614 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2682 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated two bedroom two bath apartment situated in one of the most popular neighborhoods - Francisville. The apartment offers central air and heat, tiled floor in the kitchen and bathroom and hardwood floor in the bedroom. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets with garbage disposal and dish washer, in unit washer and dryer as well. There is also a shared back yard. The apartment is within walking distance to the Broad Street line, center city, Philadelphia Art Museum, Temple University and much more. Requirements: credit score of 650 or above with at least 3 times income to rent ratio. Cosigner will be considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 BROWN STREET have any available units?
1614 BROWN STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 BROWN STREET have?
Some of 1614 BROWN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 BROWN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1614 BROWN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 BROWN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1614 BROWN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1614 BROWN STREET offer parking?
No, 1614 BROWN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1614 BROWN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 BROWN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 BROWN STREET have a pool?
No, 1614 BROWN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1614 BROWN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1614 BROWN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 BROWN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 BROWN STREET has units with dishwashers.
