1614 BROWN STREET

Newly renovated two bedroom two bath apartment situated in one of the most popular neighborhoods - Francisville. The apartment offers central air and heat, tiled floor in the kitchen and bathroom and hardwood floor in the bedroom. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets with garbage disposal and dish washer, in unit washer and dryer as well. There is also a shared back yard. The apartment is within walking distance to the Broad Street line, center city, Philadelphia Art Museum, Temple University and much more. Requirements: credit score of 650 or above with at least 3 times income to rent ratio. Cosigner will be considered