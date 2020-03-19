All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:05 AM

1605 West Dauphin Street

1605 West Dauphin Street · (215) 588-1991
Location

1605 West Dauphin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Stanton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
For rent, 1-bedroom compact apartment in a multi-unit building only minutes away from public transportation, and Temple University. Apartment features granite coutner-tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, microwave, oversized windows, wall AC.

All utilities are included.

First, last and 1 month security deposit required.

www.aozmanagement.com/user and click apply now in top right corner to access application. $30 screening fee and $50 application fee paid prior to initiating screening.

Animals are considered. Additional pet security might be required. All pets MUST be house-broken and well-taken care off.

Preferred method of contact: Please send email or text message. Phone calls will not always go through.

Here is a link for a virtual tour of 1st floor unit:

https://youtu.be/pYOnLi_4UWo
3 story, 3 unit building. Roughly $2500 sq. feet. Unfinished basement. Separate water heaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 West Dauphin Street have any available units?
1605 West Dauphin Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 West Dauphin Street have?
Some of 1605 West Dauphin Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 West Dauphin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1605 West Dauphin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 West Dauphin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 West Dauphin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1605 West Dauphin Street offer parking?
No, 1605 West Dauphin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1605 West Dauphin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 West Dauphin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 West Dauphin Street have a pool?
No, 1605 West Dauphin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1605 West Dauphin Street have accessible units?
No, 1605 West Dauphin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 West Dauphin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 West Dauphin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
