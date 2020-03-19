1605 West Dauphin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

For rent, 1-bedroom compact apartment in a multi-unit building only minutes away from public transportation, and Temple University. Apartment features granite coutner-tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, microwave, oversized windows, wall AC.



All utilities are included.



First, last and 1 month security deposit required.



www.aozmanagement.com/user and click apply now in top right corner to access application. $30 screening fee and $50 application fee paid prior to initiating screening.



Animals are considered. Additional pet security might be required. All pets MUST be house-broken and well-taken care off.



Preferred method of contact: Please send email or text message. Phone calls will not always go through.



Here is a link for a virtual tour of 1st floor unit:



https://youtu.be/pYOnLi_4UWo

3 story, 3 unit building. Roughly $2500 sq. feet. Unfinished basement. Separate water heaters.