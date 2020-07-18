1521 Fontain St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/20 Huge 4 bedroom house with fully finished basement!!



This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house was recently rehabbed in the last 5 years! All bedrooms have wall to wall hardwood floors! The bedrooms also are very large and can fit a queen-sized bed comfortably! The living room is spacious and leads to the updated kitchen with tiled flooring, vast custom cabinetry, microwave, stove, fridge, and more. The bathrooms are also updated and have stone tiled flooring, new vanities and a newer bathtubs. The basement is spacious and has fresh carpet! The rear exterior features a concrete fenced-in patio for entertainment in the warmer months!



Washer and dryer in the house! This property also has Central Air and a full basement!!



Pets welcome with additional $250 fee!



Conveniently located within a few blocks of Temple University! Easy access to Broad St., I-676, I-76, I-95, University City, and Center City.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com.



(RLNE5913278)