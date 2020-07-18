All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1521 Fontain St

1521 Fontain Street · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Fontain Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/20 Huge 4 bedroom house with fully finished basement!!

This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house was recently rehabbed in the last 5 years! All bedrooms have wall to wall hardwood floors! The bedrooms also are very large and can fit a queen-sized bed comfortably! The living room is spacious and leads to the updated kitchen with tiled flooring, vast custom cabinetry, microwave, stove, fridge, and more. The bathrooms are also updated and have stone tiled flooring, new vanities and a newer bathtubs. The basement is spacious and has fresh carpet! The rear exterior features a concrete fenced-in patio for entertainment in the warmer months!

Washer and dryer in the house! This property also has Central Air and a full basement!!

Pets welcome with additional $250 fee!

Conveniently located within a few blocks of Temple University! Easy access to Broad St., I-676, I-76, I-95, University City, and Center City.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com.

(RLNE5913278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Fontain St have any available units?
1521 Fontain St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Fontain St have?
Some of 1521 Fontain St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Fontain St currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Fontain St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Fontain St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Fontain St is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Fontain St offer parking?
No, 1521 Fontain St does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Fontain St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 Fontain St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Fontain St have a pool?
No, 1521 Fontain St does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Fontain St have accessible units?
No, 1521 Fontain St does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Fontain St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Fontain St does not have units with dishwashers.
