Philadelphia, PA
1507 N BOUVIER ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1507 N BOUVIER ST

1507 North Bouvier Street · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1507 North Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1517 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This charming 4 bedroom 2 bath single family home has much to offer for students looking for their next off campus apartment. This home boasts a massive living space, a private outdoor space, four large bedrooms and a designated parking space! This 4 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 N BOUVIER ST have any available units?
1507 N BOUVIER ST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 N BOUVIER ST have?
Some of 1507 N BOUVIER ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 N BOUVIER ST currently offering any rent specials?
1507 N BOUVIER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 N BOUVIER ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 N BOUVIER ST is pet friendly.
Does 1507 N BOUVIER ST offer parking?
Yes, 1507 N BOUVIER ST does offer parking.
Does 1507 N BOUVIER ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 N BOUVIER ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 N BOUVIER ST have a pool?
No, 1507 N BOUVIER ST does not have a pool.
Does 1507 N BOUVIER ST have accessible units?
No, 1507 N BOUVIER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 N BOUVIER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 N BOUVIER ST has units with dishwashers.
