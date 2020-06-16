1507 N BOUVIER ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Available 08/01/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! This charming 4 bedroom 2 bath single family home has much to offer for students looking for their next off campus apartment. This home boasts a massive living space, a private outdoor space, four large bedrooms and a designated parking space! This 4 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5714557)