149 SHURS LANE

Wonderful Single Stone Three Bedroom Two Full Baths. Victorian with Bay Window overlooking the skyline of the historic Manayunk section of Philadelphia. Beautifully maintained & updated. A pillared porch leads to a spacious living room w/high ceilings, deep sills, original hardwoods. Showcase kitchen w/granite counter top Island, maple cabinets & high-end appliances. A full ceramic-tiled bath, laundry & mudroom complete the first floor. Fenced yard w brick & flagstone patio. Finished basement, separate storage area. Attractively painted bedrooms & second full bath complete this gem located just two blocks from the excitement of Main Street with its first-class shops & restaurants. Zoned Central Air w/Remotes. Stack able washer/dryer unit on first floor. The Schuylkill River trail, parks & civic amenities await blocks from front door! Conveniently located to R-6 Rail & Rt 76