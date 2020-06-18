All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 149 SHURS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
149 SHURS LANE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 PM

149 SHURS LANE

149 Shurs Lane · (609) 221-7123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Wissahickon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

149 Shurs Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Wissahickon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful Single Stone Three Bedroom Two Full Baths. Victorian with Bay Window overlooking the skyline of the historic Manayunk section of Philadelphia. Beautifully maintained & updated. A pillared porch leads to a spacious living room w/high ceilings, deep sills, original hardwoods. Showcase kitchen w/granite counter top Island, maple cabinets & high-end appliances. A full ceramic-tiled bath, laundry & mudroom complete the first floor. Fenced yard w brick & flagstone patio. Finished basement, separate storage area. Attractively painted bedrooms & second full bath complete this gem located just two blocks from the excitement of Main Street with its first-class shops & restaurants. Zoned Central Air w/Remotes. Stack able washer/dryer unit on first floor. The Schuylkill River trail, parks & civic amenities await blocks from front door! Conveniently located to R-6 Rail & Rt 76

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 SHURS LANE have any available units?
149 SHURS LANE has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 SHURS LANE have?
Some of 149 SHURS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 SHURS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
149 SHURS LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 SHURS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 149 SHURS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 149 SHURS LANE offer parking?
No, 149 SHURS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 149 SHURS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 SHURS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 SHURS LANE have a pool?
No, 149 SHURS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 149 SHURS LANE have accessible units?
No, 149 SHURS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 149 SHURS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 SHURS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 149 SHURS LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Arrive University City
3601 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Bently
1410 72nd Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19126

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity