Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1432 S. Vogdes St.

1432 South Vodges Street · (215) 383-1439
Location

1432 South Vodges Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Kingsessing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1432 S. Vogdes St. · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1226 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
INCREDIBLE 3bd/1ba Kinsessing Home Available NOW! - Available now, at 1432 S. Vodges St., located in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This amazing home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a front porch, and a basement! The gorgeous kitchen comes equipped with white shaker cabinets, tile backsplash, and an abundance of counter/cabinet room. The rooms are spacious in size, with plenty of windows that allow for natural lighting; when desired. The bathroom features a tub, and is sleek, modern, and comfortable.

Click here for a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=orSfBXk9UUZ

** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5742868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1432 S. Vogdes St. have any available units?
1432 S. Vogdes St. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1432 S. Vogdes St. currently offering any rent specials?
1432 S. Vogdes St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 S. Vogdes St. pet-friendly?
No, 1432 S. Vogdes St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1432 S. Vogdes St. offer parking?
No, 1432 S. Vogdes St. does not offer parking.
Does 1432 S. Vogdes St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 S. Vogdes St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 S. Vogdes St. have a pool?
No, 1432 S. Vogdes St. does not have a pool.
Does 1432 S. Vogdes St. have accessible units?
No, 1432 S. Vogdes St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 S. Vogdes St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 S. Vogdes St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 S. Vogdes St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 S. Vogdes St. does not have units with air conditioning.

