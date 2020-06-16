All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:28 PM

1318 S BROAD STREET

1318 South Broad Street · (215) 888-4898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1318 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This fully renovated second-floor unit features beautiful new floors throughout, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, sparkling full bath, 2 spacious bedrooms, and high-efficiency appliances including W/D! This apartment also has access to a shared roof deck with sweeping city views. Centrally located this property is a quick walk to the subway, Columbus park, supermarkets, and the best restaurants in the city! The landlord is offering June & July free with an accepted 12-month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 S BROAD STREET have any available units?
1318 S BROAD STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1318 S BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1318 S BROAD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 S BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1318 S BROAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1318 S BROAD STREET offer parking?
No, 1318 S BROAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1318 S BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 S BROAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 S BROAD STREET have a pool?
No, 1318 S BROAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1318 S BROAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1318 S BROAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 S BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 S BROAD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 S BROAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 S BROAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
