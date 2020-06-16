1318 S BROAD STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

This fully renovated second-floor unit features beautiful new floors throughout, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, sparkling full bath, 2 spacious bedrooms, and high-efficiency appliances including W/D! This apartment also has access to a shared roof deck with sweeping city views. Centrally located this property is a quick walk to the subway, Columbus park, supermarkets, and the best restaurants in the city! The landlord is offering June & July free with an accepted 12-month lease!