Amenities

stainless steel accessible

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

Welcome Home! This 3 bed, 1 bath home has everything you can imagine Stainless Steel appliances, Brand new flooring, Real Marble bathroom. This space boasts a large living room, dining room and a kitchen to die for. 1st Last and security to move in. 600 credit score minimum is a must. Photos you see are from before the apartment was rented as well as what it looked like when it was rented. Don't let this one slip by call for an appointment today!