All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 126 S 45th St - 3F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
126 S 45th St - 3F
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

126 S 45th St - 3F

126 S 45th St · (551) 482-1882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Spruce Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

126 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available Now for Move In
One Bedroom Unit Available for 12 month Lease
A newly renovated property ready to move-in
Complete Hardwood flooring
Modern eat-in Kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinetry, New appliances including microwave, refrigerator &dishwasher.
Ceramic and marble tiled bathrooms. Laundry Facility on Premises.
We are minutes from Center City, within Walking distance to Philadelphia Universities!
Surrounded by University City District.
To apply, please click here: http://kmr-krus.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

For additional information and to schedule a viewing, contact Mel Berisha @ 551-482-1882

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 S 45th St - 3F have any available units?
126 S 45th St - 3F has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 S 45th St - 3F have?
Some of 126 S 45th St - 3F's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 S 45th St - 3F currently offering any rent specials?
126 S 45th St - 3F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 S 45th St - 3F pet-friendly?
No, 126 S 45th St - 3F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 126 S 45th St - 3F offer parking?
No, 126 S 45th St - 3F does not offer parking.
Does 126 S 45th St - 3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 S 45th St - 3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 S 45th St - 3F have a pool?
No, 126 S 45th St - 3F does not have a pool.
Does 126 S 45th St - 3F have accessible units?
No, 126 S 45th St - 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 126 S 45th St - 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 S 45th St - 3F has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 126 S 45th St - 3F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Gratz
532 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
2006 Walnut St
2006 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Axis
20 S 36th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity