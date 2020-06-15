126 S 45th St - 3F

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Available Now for Move In

One Bedroom Unit Available for 12 month Lease

A newly renovated property ready to move-in

Complete Hardwood flooring

Modern eat-in Kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinetry, New appliances including microwave, refrigerator &dishwasher.

Ceramic and marble tiled bathrooms. Laundry Facility on Premises.

We are minutes from Center City, within Walking distance to Philadelphia Universities!

Surrounded by University City District.

To apply, please click here: http://kmr-krus.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



For additional information and to schedule a viewing, contact Mel Berisha @ 551-482-1882