1245 RIDGE AVENUE.
1245 RIDGE AVENUE

1245 Ridge Avenue · (215) 735-7368
Location

1245 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
West Poplar

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*PRICE REFLECTS ONE MONTH FREE FOR 13 MONTH LEASE!!* *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Be the FIRST to LIVE in this brand new luxury apartment building at the corner of Ridge Ave and 13th St, just two blocks from the Broad Street subway station and just minutes from surrounding Spring Garden/Fairmount and Northern Liberties Neighborhoods! This gorgeous interior includes amenities such as central air, designer lighting, washer/dryer in unit, and hardwood floors throughout. A super modern gourmet kitchen is furnished with a garbage disposal, stainless-steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, in addition to granite counter-tops and elegant designer cabinetry. The bedroom features a sliding door to maximize the space and doesn~t sacrifice the double closet! The beautiful full bathroom has a modern vanity sink with cabinet doors and drawers, and bathtub/shower combination.*One month security deposit required*Small pets permitted with owner approval*$35/month pet rent per pet*Limited Off Street parking available for $200/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1245 RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
1245 RIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 RIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 1245 RIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1245 RIDGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 RIDGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1245 RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1245 RIDGE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1245 RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 RIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1245 RIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1245 RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1245 RIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 RIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

