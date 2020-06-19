1245 RIDGE AVENUE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

*PRICE REFLECTS ONE MONTH FREE FOR 13 MONTH LEASE!!* *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Be the FIRST to LIVE in this brand new luxury apartment building at the corner of Ridge Ave and 13th St, just two blocks from the Broad Street subway station and just minutes from surrounding Spring Garden/Fairmount and Northern Liberties Neighborhoods! This gorgeous interior includes amenities such as central air, designer lighting, washer/dryer in unit, and hardwood floors throughout. A super modern gourmet kitchen is furnished with a garbage disposal, stainless-steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, in addition to granite counter-tops and elegant designer cabinetry. The bedroom features a sliding door to maximize the space and doesn~t sacrifice the double closet! The beautiful full bathroom has a modern vanity sink with cabinet doors and drawers, and bathtub/shower combination.*One month security deposit required*Small pets permitted with owner approval*$35/month pet rent per pet*Limited Off Street parking available for $200/mo