1238 S 20TH STREET

Renovated three bedroom home just south of Washington Ave. in Point Breeze featuring a private yard, hardwood floors (and carpet), central air, finished basement with washer/dryer and an eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal and a built-in microwave. 1238 S. 20th St. is just a few minutes~ walk to On Point Bistro, Philly Tacos, American Sardine Bar, Chicks and Open Box Athletics. Additionally, the property is located where SEPTA offers easy access to anywhere. Tenant pays gas, water & electricity. Pets are welcome with a $300 refundable pet fee.