Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:49 PM

1238 S 20TH STREET

1238 South 20th Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1238 South 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated three bedroom home just south of Washington Ave. in Point Breeze featuring a private yard, hardwood floors (and carpet), central air, finished basement with washer/dryer and an eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal and a built-in microwave. 1238 S. 20th St. is just a few minutes~ walk to On Point Bistro, Philly Tacos, American Sardine Bar, Chicks and Open Box Athletics. Additionally, the property is located where SEPTA offers easy access to anywhere. Tenant pays gas, water & electricity. Pets are welcome with a $300 refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 S 20TH STREET have any available units?
1238 S 20TH STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 S 20TH STREET have?
Some of 1238 S 20TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 S 20TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1238 S 20TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 S 20TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 S 20TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1238 S 20TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1238 S 20TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1238 S 20TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 S 20TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 S 20TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1238 S 20TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1238 S 20TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1238 S 20TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 S 20TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 S 20TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
