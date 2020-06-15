All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:07 AM

1232 N 5TH STREET

1232 N 5th St · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1232 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2466 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Light and airy apartment with open concept living room and kitchen with dishwasher. Bright bedroom with large walk-in closet. Ample bathroom with built in shelves/storage and washer/dryer. Original hard wood floors throughout. Access to private backyard. Additional storage available in the basement. Internet, heat, and hot water included. Pets negotiable. On the borders of Fishtown and Northern Liberties and super close to I95. This convenient location is walking distance to the Girard Septa station/ Market-Frankford Line (quick ride to Old City and Center City), ACME supermarket, Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Yards Brewery, Frankford Hall, Standard Tap, and other great restaurants/bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 N 5TH STREET have any available units?
1232 N 5TH STREET has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 N 5TH STREET have?
Some of 1232 N 5TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 N 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1232 N 5TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 N 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1232 N 5TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1232 N 5TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1232 N 5TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1232 N 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1232 N 5TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 N 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1232 N 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1232 N 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1232 N 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 N 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 N 5TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
