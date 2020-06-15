1232 N 5TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Light and airy apartment with open concept living room and kitchen with dishwasher. Bright bedroom with large walk-in closet. Ample bathroom with built in shelves/storage and washer/dryer. Original hard wood floors throughout. Access to private backyard. Additional storage available in the basement. Internet, heat, and hot water included. Pets negotiable. On the borders of Fishtown and Northern Liberties and super close to I95. This convenient location is walking distance to the Girard Septa station/ Market-Frankford Line (quick ride to Old City and Center City), ACME supermarket, Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Yards Brewery, Frankford Hall, Standard Tap, and other great restaurants/bars.