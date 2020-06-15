All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1225 Rodman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1225 Rodman Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1225 Rodman Street

1225 Rodman Street · (215) 923-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Washington Square West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1225 Rodman Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1225 Rodman Street · Avail. Aug 1

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
media room
1225 Rodman Street Available 08/01/20 Renovated Three Bedroom Townhouse w. Fireplace, Deck and Patio Wash Sq West - Video tour available on our website alvinlevinrealestate com.

Large, well-appointed remodeled townhouse has three bedroom with two bathrooms in this wonderful three-story property. Family-friendly and charming small tree-lined street is in Washington Square West, close to everything Center City!

* Fully equipped kitchen: Maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, and stainless-steel appliances;
* Separate Dining Area;
* Hardwood floors throughout;
* Central air, gas heat/hot water/cooking;
* Two cozy wood burning fireplaces (living room and 3rd floor en-suite);
* 2nd and 3rd bedrooms on 2nd floor;
* Bathrooms feature porcelain and glass tile on floors and walls, designer mirrors, wood vanities with granite tops, and upscale lighting;
* Full-size tub in 3rd floor en-suite;
* Spacious Sundeck off the 3rd floor master bedroom;
* Brick patio in landscaped courtyard;
* Full basement with washer/dryer and plenty of extra storage space.

Easy walk to a wide variety of shopping, restaurants, and sites, including Acme market, Whole Foods, Starbucks, The Magic Garden as well as Walnut, Market and South Street .

Just steps away are medical and educational facilities of Jefferson, University of Pennsylvania, Wills Eye, and Pennsylvania Hospitals, University of the Arts, Temple, and Avenue of the Arts theaters.

Close Public Transportation, including buses, subway and Patco lines. Plenty of off-street parking options available.

Professionally managed and excellently maintained. For more information, visit our website at www.alvinlevinrealestate.com or call our office.

Available 08/01/20.

(RLNE4806292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Rodman Street have any available units?
1225 Rodman Street has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Rodman Street have?
Some of 1225 Rodman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Rodman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Rodman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Rodman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Rodman Street is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Rodman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Rodman Street does offer parking.
Does 1225 Rodman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 Rodman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Rodman Street have a pool?
No, 1225 Rodman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Rodman Street have accessible units?
No, 1225 Rodman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Rodman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Rodman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1225 Rodman Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Melrose Park Manor
210 W Cheltenham Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19126
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Victory Building Apartments
1011 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Lion's Gate
10101 Northeast Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity