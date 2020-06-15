Amenities

1225 Rodman Street Available 08/01/20 Renovated Three Bedroom Townhouse w. Fireplace, Deck and Patio Wash Sq West - Video tour available on our website alvinlevinrealestate com.



Large, well-appointed remodeled townhouse has three bedroom with two bathrooms in this wonderful three-story property. Family-friendly and charming small tree-lined street is in Washington Square West, close to everything Center City!



* Fully equipped kitchen: Maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, and stainless-steel appliances;

* Separate Dining Area;

* Hardwood floors throughout;

* Central air, gas heat/hot water/cooking;

* Two cozy wood burning fireplaces (living room and 3rd floor en-suite);

* 2nd and 3rd bedrooms on 2nd floor;

* Bathrooms feature porcelain and glass tile on floors and walls, designer mirrors, wood vanities with granite tops, and upscale lighting;

* Full-size tub in 3rd floor en-suite;

* Spacious Sundeck off the 3rd floor master bedroom;

* Brick patio in landscaped courtyard;

* Full basement with washer/dryer and plenty of extra storage space.



Easy walk to a wide variety of shopping, restaurants, and sites, including Acme market, Whole Foods, Starbucks, The Magic Garden as well as Walnut, Market and South Street .



Just steps away are medical and educational facilities of Jefferson, University of Pennsylvania, Wills Eye, and Pennsylvania Hospitals, University of the Arts, Temple, and Avenue of the Arts theaters.



Close Public Transportation, including buses, subway and Patco lines. Plenty of off-street parking options available.



Professionally managed and excellently maintained. For more information, visit our website at www.alvinlevinrealestate.com or call our office.



Available 08/01/20.



