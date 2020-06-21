All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET

1211 Bainbridge St · (215) 735-7368
Location

1211 Bainbridge St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
internet access
key fob access
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* As you enter this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom corner unit with east and south facing views city on Bainbridge St, you'll be impressed by it's soaring high ceilings and beautiful mix between industrial and modern luxury. The hardwood floors, recessed lighting, exposed brick, original arched window frames, exposed central heating/cooling ducts, white walls and contrasting black finishes will take your breath away! The sun drenched living room and kitchen is complete with textured black subway tile, quartz counter tops, white cabinets with sleek black hardware, garbage disposal and black stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and 5 burner gas range with removable cast iron griddle. Through the frosted glass door, is the spacious bedroom with two more windows to provide beautiful natural sunlight, stackable washer/dryer, ceiling fan, and closet with a full length mirror that opens into a custom organizer that includes a mix of closet rods, drawers and open shelving. The bathroom features white subway tile throughout, beautifully finished natural wood vanity with granite top, and shower with a barns tyle sliding glass door.Be the FIRST to LIVE in this top floor unit in a brand newly renovated building that features keyless fob entry and smart phone access, wifi thermostats also controlled by your smart phone, an elevator framed in recycled wood paneling, a long well-lit hallway highlighting the flawless exposed brick, and a SHARED ROOF DECK with stunning skyline views. Located in the Hawthorne section of Bella Vista and steps from the Lombard-South Broad St subway station, Washington Square West, Graduate Hospital, Queen Village and more!*Limit 1 pet (cat or dog) permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET have any available units?
1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET offer parking?
No, 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
