1211 BAINBRIDGE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator internet access key fob access

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* As you enter this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom corner unit with east and south facing views city on Bainbridge St, you'll be impressed by it's soaring high ceilings and beautiful mix between industrial and modern luxury. The hardwood floors, recessed lighting, exposed brick, original arched window frames, exposed central heating/cooling ducts, white walls and contrasting black finishes will take your breath away! The sun drenched living room and kitchen is complete with textured black subway tile, quartz counter tops, white cabinets with sleek black hardware, garbage disposal and black stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and 5 burner gas range with removable cast iron griddle. Through the frosted glass door, is the spacious bedroom with two more windows to provide beautiful natural sunlight, stackable washer/dryer, ceiling fan, and closet with a full length mirror that opens into a custom organizer that includes a mix of closet rods, drawers and open shelving. The bathroom features white subway tile throughout, beautifully finished natural wood vanity with granite top, and shower with a barns tyle sliding glass door.Be the FIRST to LIVE in this top floor unit in a brand newly renovated building that features keyless fob entry and smart phone access, wifi thermostats also controlled by your smart phone, an elevator framed in recycled wood paneling, a long well-lit hallway highlighting the flawless exposed brick, and a SHARED ROOF DECK with stunning skyline views. Located in the Hawthorne section of Bella Vista and steps from the Lombard-South Broad St subway station, Washington Square West, Graduate Hospital, Queen Village and more!*Limit 1 pet (cat or dog) permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee