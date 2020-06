Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony bbq/grill range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities bbq/grill

From first view to unlocking the door, this house says welcome home. The open patio for outdoor grilling has easy to maintain grass and rubber mulch. Freshly painted modern living welcomes you into this bright Mt. Airy rowhome. The living room entryway is embedded with tile flooring. Climb the wooden staircase to 3 bedrooms with closets featuring custom built shelving. Beautiful parquet floors are accented by a large front view picture window, mirrored archways and dining area. Silver tile back splash, cherry wood cabinets with lots of storage and a gas range oven make the cozy kitchen functional. The open area basement has space to entertain and a full bath with a shower stall. Laundry area includes a full washer and dryer. Front and rear entrances have rod iron storm doors for extra security. Property is professionally managed by Slate Property Management.