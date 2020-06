Amenities

Fully rehabbed Queen Village town home fit for a family of 4. First floor contains the recently refinished kitchen and dining room with entry to backyard patio. 2nd floor wide open floor plan featuring living room, wet bar, entertainment and office area and/or playroom. The 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms with master containing spa like master bedroom. A fully finished basement with a full bathroom perfect for a guest bedroom, gym or office area. The home has an enclosed entry way adjacent to a 1 car garage with plenty of area for storage. Home is in the Meredith School catchment.