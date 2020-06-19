All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:18 AM

1147 N 4TH STREET

1147 N 4th St · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1147 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6F · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*A fantastic opportunity to live in the luxuriously renovated Cigar Factory Lofts in Northern Liberties, just minutes from Liberties Walk, Fishtown, several local restaurants, bars, shops, public transportation and easy access to Del Ave and I-95. This incredible 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit is a beautiful mix between industrial and modern living that is up to date with central air/heat, washer/dryer, a combination of hardwood and concrete floors, exposed brick as well as exposed beams and steel structures, impressively high ceilings with tall windows and skyline views! Follow the spiral staircase where you'll find an additional bedroom sleeping loft or office space. The kitchen is complete with modern cabinets, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric stove top for easy cleaning, granite counter top and attached butcher block, stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, microwave, oven, and your very own espresso and coffee machine! Behind the kitchen is the other bedroom that is complete with a massive wardrobe, tall windows and the private full bathroom that features an open shower with two rain shower heads, a sleek bathtub and double vanity sinks with a vessel bowls.*Small pets permitted with owner approval and pet deposit*1 car garage parking space INCLUDED*$250 move in fee - weekdays 10 am - 3 pm only!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 N 4TH STREET have any available units?
1147 N 4TH STREET has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147 N 4TH STREET have?
Some of 1147 N 4TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 N 4TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1147 N 4TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 N 4TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1147 N 4TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1147 N 4TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1147 N 4TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1147 N 4TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1147 N 4TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 N 4TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1147 N 4TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1147 N 4TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1147 N 4TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 N 4TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1147 N 4TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
