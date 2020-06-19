1147 N 4TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*A fantastic opportunity to live in the luxuriously renovated Cigar Factory Lofts in Northern Liberties, just minutes from Liberties Walk, Fishtown, several local restaurants, bars, shops, public transportation and easy access to Del Ave and I-95. This incredible 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit is a beautiful mix between industrial and modern living that is up to date with central air/heat, washer/dryer, a combination of hardwood and concrete floors, exposed brick as well as exposed beams and steel structures, impressively high ceilings with tall windows and skyline views! Follow the spiral staircase where you'll find an additional bedroom sleeping loft or office space. The kitchen is complete with modern cabinets, garbage disposal, dishwasher, electric stove top for easy cleaning, granite counter top and attached butcher block, stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, microwave, oven, and your very own espresso and coffee machine! Behind the kitchen is the other bedroom that is complete with a massive wardrobe, tall windows and the private full bathroom that features an open shower with two rain shower heads, a sleek bathtub and double vanity sinks with a vessel bowls.*Small pets permitted with owner approval and pet deposit*1 car garage parking space INCLUDED*$250 move in fee - weekdays 10 am - 3 pm only!!