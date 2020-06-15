1133 W NEVADA ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

Available 08/05/20 Now Leasing,a spacious single family with tons of entertaining space. Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This newly renovated house is only two blocks from Temple's Engineering school and the Tyler School of Art and "Foodtruck Row". Only one block from the Broad St line, there is so much to do and accessibility. The home opens up to a spacious living room and wrap kitchen! There is tons of room for activities on the main floor and patio, as well as the full unfinished basement! This 4 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-05. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5714797)