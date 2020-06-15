All apartments in Philadelphia
1133 W NEVADA ST

1133 West Nevada Street · (267) 797-2175
Location

1133 West Nevada Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133
Hartranft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Available 08/05/20 Now Leasing,a spacious single family with tons of entertaining space. Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This newly renovated house is only two blocks from Temple's Engineering school and the Tyler School of Art and "Foodtruck Row". Only one block from the Broad St line, there is so much to do and accessibility. The home opens up to a spacious living room and wrap kitchen! There is tons of room for activities on the main floor and patio, as well as the full unfinished basement! This 4 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-05. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 W NEVADA ST have any available units?
1133 W NEVADA ST has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 W NEVADA ST have?
Some of 1133 W NEVADA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 W NEVADA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1133 W NEVADA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 W NEVADA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 W NEVADA ST is pet friendly.
Does 1133 W NEVADA ST offer parking?
No, 1133 W NEVADA ST does not offer parking.
Does 1133 W NEVADA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 W NEVADA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 W NEVADA ST have a pool?
No, 1133 W NEVADA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1133 W NEVADA ST have accessible units?
No, 1133 W NEVADA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 W NEVADA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 W NEVADA ST has units with dishwashers.
