1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fishtown Candy Factory 2 Bed 1 bath Parking and Roof deck! - This 2 bed 1 bath is located in Fishtown's hottest loft condominium conversion! Designer kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances 14 ft. ceilings exposed beams exposed brick, and duct work and over 1200sqft!!! Beautiful details, Tavern Oak wood floors. Subway tile bathrooms with pocket doors leading to powder room, stacked full sized washer and dryer, oversized windows and excellent views. 360 square feet roof deck!!! .A Must See!!! Did we mention the gated off street parking! This apartment is located in the heart of Fishtown and will not last schedule your appointment today!



TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe

** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



(RLNE3450316)