1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302

1125 East Columbia Avenue · (215) 847-9101 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1125 East Columbia Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fishtown Candy Factory 2 Bed 1 bath Parking and Roof deck! - This 2 bed 1 bath is located in Fishtown's hottest loft condominium conversion! Designer kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances 14 ft. ceilings exposed beams exposed brick, and duct work and over 1200sqft!!! Beautiful details, Tavern Oak wood floors. Subway tile bathrooms with pocket doors leading to powder room, stacked full sized washer and dryer, oversized windows and excellent views. 360 square feet roof deck!!! .A Must See!!! Did we mention the gated off street parking! This apartment is located in the heart of Fishtown and will not last schedule your appointment today!

TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe
** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE3450316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 have any available units?
1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 have?
Some of 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 is pet friendly.
Does 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 offer parking?
Yes, 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 does offer parking.
Does 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 have a pool?
No, 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 have accessible units?
No, 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 East Columbia Avenue Apt. 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
