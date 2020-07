Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

This Pristine 2 bedroom unit is on the third fl of the building with plenty amenities. Walk in shower, hardwood floors throughout, fully integrated intercom system, Central air, Washer dryer on site, and shared out door space. Water is included. Walking distance to all the fine eateries and shopping on Passyunk Ave and the Italian market. Don't miss this one.