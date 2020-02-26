1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:1112 Shackamaxon St. Unit C is a modern top floor unit of a 3-unit building. It features luxurious details and a large roof deck with amazing city views. The unit has an open floor plan and features hardwoods and recessed lighting throughout. There's a large galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. There's tons of cabinet space and the layout offers an ideal space for the household chef. The stairs in the kitchen lead up to the large private roof deck. There is a full-size stackable washer/dryer located in a closet. The master suite has a full bath with a glass enclosed shower. It's located at the front of the unit and has large double closets. There's a second bedroom at the back of the space, as well as another full bath with a shower/tub combo. Tenants will also have access to a backyard shared with one other unit.About The Neighborhood:Located in a prime Fishtown location, walking distance to the Market-Frankford line El, route 15 trolley line, Johnny Brenda's, Fette Sau, Pizzeria Beddia, La Colombe, Joe's Steaks, 3J's, Barcade, Pizza Shackamaxon, Garage, Fishtown Brewpub, Cake Life Bake Shop, R&D, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.