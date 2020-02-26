All apartments in Philadelphia
1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET

1112 Shackamaxon Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1112 Shackamaxon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early July:1112 Shackamaxon St. Unit C is a modern top floor unit of a 3-unit building. It features luxurious details and a large roof deck with amazing city views. The unit has an open floor plan and features hardwoods and recessed lighting throughout. There's a large galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. There's tons of cabinet space and the layout offers an ideal space for the household chef. The stairs in the kitchen lead up to the large private roof deck. There is a full-size stackable washer/dryer located in a closet. The master suite has a full bath with a glass enclosed shower. It's located at the front of the unit and has large double closets. There's a second bedroom at the back of the space, as well as another full bath with a shower/tub combo. Tenants will also have access to a backyard shared with one other unit.About The Neighborhood:Located in a prime Fishtown location, walking distance to the Market-Frankford line El, route 15 trolley line, Johnny Brenda's, Fette Sau, Pizzeria Beddia, La Colombe, Joe's Steaks, 3J's, Barcade, Pizza Shackamaxon, Garage, Fishtown Brewpub, Cake Life Bake Shop, R&D, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET have any available units?
1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET have?
Some of 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET does offer parking.
Does 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET have a pool?
No, 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 SHACKAMAXON STREET has units with dishwashers.
