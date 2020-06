Amenities

Lovely two bedroom apartment available in the Bella Vista area, 4/15/20 move in date. Featuring a walk score of 98, located on a nice, tree lined block. Within walking distance of the Italian market, Bardascino Park and Ridgway Park. Also featuring hardwood floors, three piece tile bath and loads of great natural light. Common Laundry in basement, with an additional storage cage for each unit. ***Photos are from previous listing. ***Please note, this is a non-smoking rental.