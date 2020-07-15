All apartments in Philadelphia
111 Roxborough Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

111 Roxborough Ave

111 Roxborough Avenue · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 08/15/20 Recently renovated from top to bottom, we have our entry into the living room, with hardwood floors wall to wall, the room is wonderfully lit with great lighting through the LED lights and the large front windows. A cozy fireplace and already set TV mount setup the room for great entertaining, and relaxing nights at home. The middle room is a formal dining room. A gorgeous chandelier sets the tone for the room. Large enough for a round, or rectangular table a wonderful feature. The full kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. The special feature is the wrap around counter, providing an inlet and space for stools under the counter!

Into the back, the private and fully fenced in back patio area we have pavers, surrounding brick setting a great ambiance. Great space, large enough for BBQ's and furniture.

Our second level features the two bedrooms, and full bathroom. The master room features a little larger closet space, and pitched ceiling. The third level has the loft room. Great size, recessed lighting, closet space and fully private.

Equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, the house has central AC, and Washer/Dryer. The house additionally has a Nest Thermostat that can be programmed from your phone.

Access to Septa Regional Rail is a breeze, and all major bus routes are right there. Getting onto Kelly Dr., City Ave., 76 are all right there for you.

To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website at www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5029864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Roxborough Ave have any available units?
111 Roxborough Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Roxborough Ave have?
Some of 111 Roxborough Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Roxborough Ave currently offering any rent specials?
111 Roxborough Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Roxborough Ave pet-friendly?
No, 111 Roxborough Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 111 Roxborough Ave offer parking?
No, 111 Roxborough Ave does not offer parking.
Does 111 Roxborough Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Roxborough Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Roxborough Ave have a pool?
No, 111 Roxborough Ave does not have a pool.
Does 111 Roxborough Ave have accessible units?
No, 111 Roxborough Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Roxborough Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Roxborough Ave has units with dishwashers.
