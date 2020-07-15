111 Roxborough Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Available 08/15/20 Recently renovated from top to bottom, we have our entry into the living room, with hardwood floors wall to wall, the room is wonderfully lit with great lighting through the LED lights and the large front windows. A cozy fireplace and already set TV mount setup the room for great entertaining, and relaxing nights at home. The middle room is a formal dining room. A gorgeous chandelier sets the tone for the room. Large enough for a round, or rectangular table a wonderful feature. The full kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. The special feature is the wrap around counter, providing an inlet and space for stools under the counter!



Into the back, the private and fully fenced in back patio area we have pavers, surrounding brick setting a great ambiance. Great space, large enough for BBQ's and furniture.



Our second level features the two bedrooms, and full bathroom. The master room features a little larger closet space, and pitched ceiling. The third level has the loft room. Great size, recessed lighting, closet space and fully private.



Equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave, the house has central AC, and Washer/Dryer. The house additionally has a Nest Thermostat that can be programmed from your phone.



Access to Septa Regional Rail is a breeze, and all major bus routes are right there. Getting onto Kelly Dr., City Ave., 76 are all right there for you.



To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website at www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



No Pets Allowed



