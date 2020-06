Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely 1st floor One bed apartment ! - Property Id: 245270



Very quaint one bedroom apartment located on the 1st floor. The unit is freshly painted with new hardwood floors though out. There is a sunny, eat- in kitchen with granite counter tops and microwave .

The bathroom has been newly renovated . Transportation to the city is one block away!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245270

Property Id 245270



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5650606)