All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 109 LOMBARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
109 LOMBARD STREET
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

109 LOMBARD STREET

109 Lombard Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Society Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

109 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Society Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Nestled in the heart of Society Hill, with the river to the east and Headhouse to the west, is this ideally located and spacious three bedroom three bathroom bi-level. The property features a generously-sized brick patio, working fireplace, lofty living room, master walk-in closet, basement storage area with washer/dryer and hardwood floors throughout. There are must-have amenities such as central air/heat, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. 109 Lombard Street is steps from The Twisted Tail, Zahav, Pizzeria Stella, Headhouse Farmer's Market, CVS, Wawa and the Delaware River Trail. SEPTA's bus routes 40 and 57 offer easy access to anywhere. Pets are welcome with a pet depsit. Renters pay electricity, water, cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 LOMBARD STREET have any available units?
109 LOMBARD STREET has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 LOMBARD STREET have?
Some of 109 LOMBARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 LOMBARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
109 LOMBARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 LOMBARD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 LOMBARD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 109 LOMBARD STREET offer parking?
No, 109 LOMBARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 109 LOMBARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 LOMBARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 LOMBARD STREET have a pool?
No, 109 LOMBARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 109 LOMBARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 109 LOMBARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 109 LOMBARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 LOMBARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 109 LOMBARD STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
2130 Locust
2130 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19146

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity