Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Nestled in the heart of Society Hill, with the river to the east and Headhouse to the west, is this ideally located and spacious three bedroom three bathroom bi-level. The property features a generously-sized brick patio, working fireplace, lofty living room, master walk-in closet, basement storage area with washer/dryer and hardwood floors throughout. There are must-have amenities such as central air/heat, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. 109 Lombard Street is steps from The Twisted Tail, Zahav, Pizzeria Stella, Headhouse Farmer's Market, CVS, Wawa and the Delaware River Trail. SEPTA's bus routes 40 and 57 offer easy access to anywhere. Pets are welcome with a pet depsit. Renters pay electricity, water, cable and internet.