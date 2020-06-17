All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:19 PM

102-22 CHURCH STREET

102-22 Church Street · (215) 757-6100
Location

102-22 Church Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Gorgeous and newly renovated one bedroom, one bath condo for rent on a great block in Old City. This spacious unit features exposed brick, brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and has been freshly painted throughout. Custom windows were replaced in 2019. This light filled unit has a wood burning fireplace and great views, along with plenty of storage and in-unit laundry. The building has an elevator, two roof decks, and additional storage in the basement. This location is a walker's paradise and is steps away from restaurants, bars, shops, and transportation. Don't miss your chance to be in the middle of all the historic charm that Old City has to offer. Easy to show and apply. First, last,and security due upfront. No pets. The living room and bedroom are virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102-22 CHURCH STREET have any available units?
102-22 CHURCH STREET has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 102-22 CHURCH STREET have?
Some of 102-22 CHURCH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102-22 CHURCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
102-22 CHURCH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102-22 CHURCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 102-22 CHURCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 102-22 CHURCH STREET offer parking?
No, 102-22 CHURCH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 102-22 CHURCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102-22 CHURCH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102-22 CHURCH STREET have a pool?
No, 102-22 CHURCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 102-22 CHURCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 102-22 CHURCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 102-22 CHURCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102-22 CHURCH STREET has units with dishwashers.
