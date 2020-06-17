102-22 CHURCH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Gorgeous and newly renovated one bedroom, one bath condo for rent on a great block in Old City. This spacious unit features exposed brick, brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and has been freshly painted throughout. Custom windows were replaced in 2019. This light filled unit has a wood burning fireplace and great views, along with plenty of storage and in-unit laundry. The building has an elevator, two roof decks, and additional storage in the basement. This location is a walker's paradise and is steps away from restaurants, bars, shops, and transportation. Don't miss your chance to be in the middle of all the historic charm that Old City has to offer. Easy to show and apply. First, last,and security due upfront. No pets. The living room and bedroom are virtually staged.