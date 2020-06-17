All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1017 Arch St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1017 Arch St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1017 Arch St

1017 Arch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Chinatown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1017 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautifully Fully Furnished 3b2b Condo Center City - Property Id: 244994

Beautiful & Fully Furnished!! Either Short Term or Long Term is ok. Totally renovated unit in a modern building with an elevator! Brand new on everything!

Gorgeous 3b 2b condo in Center City Philadelphia, walk to the Convention center and Reading Terminal Market. Close to Jefferson Hospital and major transportation.

Located in a safe and secured building in the heart of Chinatown. Walk score 99 - easy walk to all major historic sights, attractions, restaurants/bars and public transportation.

The entire condo is fully furnished, each bedroom comes with a queen size bed(bedding is 100% cotton), a night table, a lamp, a five-drawer dresser and a closet. Full kitchen with pots, cookware, plates and utensils etc. Washer and dryer are in the unit.

You can rent the entire unit, or individual room. One bedroom has its own private bathroom. Both short term and long term are welcomed. $1200/mo per room; $2995/mo for the entire unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244994
Property Id 244994

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5797929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Arch St have any available units?
1017 Arch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Arch St have?
Some of 1017 Arch St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Arch St currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Arch St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Arch St pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Arch St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1017 Arch St offer parking?
No, 1017 Arch St does not offer parking.
Does 1017 Arch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 Arch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Arch St have a pool?
No, 1017 Arch St does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Arch St have accessible units?
No, 1017 Arch St does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Arch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Arch St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1201 Spruce
1201 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Colonial Apartments
1100 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19138
2121 Market St
2121 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University