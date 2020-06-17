1017 Arch St

Amenities

Beautifully Fully Furnished 3b2b Condo Center City - Property Id: 244994



Beautiful & Fully Furnished!! Either Short Term or Long Term is ok. Totally renovated unit in a modern building with an elevator! Brand new on everything!



Gorgeous 3b 2b condo in Center City Philadelphia, walk to the Convention center and Reading Terminal Market. Close to Jefferson Hospital and major transportation.



Located in a safe and secured building in the heart of Chinatown. Walk score 99 - easy walk to all major historic sights, attractions, restaurants/bars and public transportation.



The entire condo is fully furnished, each bedroom comes with a queen size bed(bedding is 100% cotton), a night table, a lamp, a five-drawer dresser and a closet. Full kitchen with pots, cookware, plates and utensils etc. Washer and dryer are in the unit.



You can rent the entire unit, or individual room. One bedroom has its own private bathroom. Both short term and long term are welcomed. $1200/mo per room; $2995/mo for the entire unit

No Pets Allowed



