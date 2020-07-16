All apartments in Washington County
Washington County, OR
17836 SW Bryan Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:32 AM

17836 SW Bryan Way

17836 Southwest Bryan Way · (503) 292-8125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17836 Southwest Bryan Way, Washington County, OR 97007
Cooper Mountain - Aloha South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17836 SW Bryan Way · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1963 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
garage
Cooper Mountain 3 bedroom with Finished Basement and Remodeled Kitchen - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/5BA43
Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

County: Washington
Lease Terms: One year. Lease would terminate after one year
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now
Heat: Gas - Forced Air
No Utilities included in rent
Year Built: 2000
Levels: Three level - Family room and full bathroom downstairs; Main level - kitchen, living room with skylight, dining room and additional family room; Upstairs - three bedrooms and two baths.
Amenities: New kitchen appliances, granite tile counters, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, master with double vanity, skylight, large shower stall, walk in closet with closet organizer. Dog run, Backs to green space, Central Air conditioning, front porch and back deck. Professional landscaping included in rent.
Garage: Double with opener,
Fenced dog run on side yard
Vehicle Restrictions: No RV or boat parking.
Schools: Errol Hassell, Mountain View, Mountainside
PET POLICY: Up to 2 pets with breed restrictions.
Directions: 185th - East on Rigert Rd, R on Bryan Way
Video: http://youtu.be/waVY7EneXuo

**Please review our application process and screening criteria at http://www.mcneeley.com/rental_listings and click on the "Applicants" tab. All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED
AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

(RLNE5503398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17836 SW Bryan Way have any available units?
17836 SW Bryan Way has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17836 SW Bryan Way have?
Some of 17836 SW Bryan Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17836 SW Bryan Way currently offering any rent specials?
17836 SW Bryan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17836 SW Bryan Way pet-friendly?
No, 17836 SW Bryan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 17836 SW Bryan Way offer parking?
Yes, 17836 SW Bryan Way offers parking.
Does 17836 SW Bryan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17836 SW Bryan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17836 SW Bryan Way have a pool?
No, 17836 SW Bryan Way does not have a pool.
Does 17836 SW Bryan Way have accessible units?
No, 17836 SW Bryan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17836 SW Bryan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17836 SW Bryan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17836 SW Bryan Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17836 SW Bryan Way has units with air conditioning.
