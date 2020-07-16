17836 SW Bryan Way

Amenities
County: Washington
Lease Terms: One year. Lease would terminate after one year
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now
Heat: Gas - Forced Air
No Utilities included in rent
Year Built: 2000
Levels: Three level - Family room and full bathroom downstairs; Main level - kitchen, living room with skylight, dining room and additional family room; Upstairs - three bedrooms and two baths.
Amenities: New kitchen appliances, granite tile counters, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, master with double vanity, skylight, large shower stall, walk in closet with closet organizer. Dog run, Backs to green space, Central Air conditioning, front porch and back deck. Professional landscaping included in rent.
Garage: Double with opener,
Fenced dog run on side yard
Vehicle Restrictions: No RV or boat parking.
Schools: Errol Hassell, Mountain View, Mountainside
PET POLICY: Up to 2 pets with breed restrictions.
Directions: 185th - East on Rigert Rd, R on Bryan Way
Video: http://youtu.be/waVY7EneXuo
