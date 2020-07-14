Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court 24hr gym 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon. Our location is ideal with nearby restaurants, shopping at Cedar Hills Crossing, major employers like Nike and Intel, and schools - just moments away.



Each floor plan has been professionally designed with today's lifestyle in mind: European cabinetry, full-size washers and dryers, a built in microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher, private decks or patios with storage. Other communities include covered parking, garages, cable TV and fireplaces. We invite you to relax in the pool, soak in the spa or hang out with friends and family at our community club house. The quality of life at Clermont will far exceed your expectations. Come and tour your new home today!