Oak Hills, OR
Clermont
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

Clermont

1801 NW 143rd Ave · (503) 828-9491
Location

1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0D21 · Avail. now

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 0F34 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,423

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 0D31 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,433

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clermont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
cc payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon. Our location is ideal with nearby restaurants, shopping at Cedar Hills Crossing, major employers like Nike and Intel, and schools - just moments away.

Each floor plan has been professionally designed with today's lifestyle in mind: European cabinetry, full-size washers and dryers, a built in microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher, private decks or patios with storage. Other communities include covered parking, garages, cable TV and fireplaces. We invite you to relax in the pool, soak in the spa or hang out with friends and family at our community club house. The quality of life at Clermont will far exceed your expectations. Come and tour your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Minimum $300/max 1.5 times rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions, fish tanks must be less than 10 gallons and only approved for ground floor units
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clermont have any available units?
Clermont has 3 units available starting at $1,404 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Clermont have?
Some of Clermont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clermont currently offering any rent specials?
Clermont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clermont pet-friendly?
Yes, Clermont is pet friendly.
Does Clermont offer parking?
Yes, Clermont offers parking.
Does Clermont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clermont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clermont have a pool?
Yes, Clermont has a pool.
Does Clermont have accessible units?
No, Clermont does not have accessible units.
Does Clermont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clermont has units with dishwashers.
Does Clermont have units with air conditioning?
No, Clermont does not have units with air conditioning.
