Lake Oswego, OR
86 Kingsgate Rd. F203
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

86 Kingsgate Rd. F203

86 Kingsgate Road · No Longer Available
Location

86 Kingsgate Road, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
86 Kingsgate Rd. F203 Available 07/10/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo located in Oak Creek Neighborhood. Close to Hwy 217 and I5 - Fantastic upper unit with a great layout. This unit has laminate floors in the living/ dinning area and carpet in the bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the spacious living room. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, washer/ dryer in the hallway. There’s a dinning area off the kitchen, along with a balcony and private storage closet. Another balcony right off the master, and a shower/ bathtub in the main bathroom.

Easy access to PCC, down/up town, restaurants and parks. Community pool, spa and Mountain Park Athletic Club. Walking distance to Westlake Park. Desirable location with great schools.

Schools:
* Elementary School: Oak Creek
* Middle School: Lake Oswego
* High School: Lake Oswego

* Address: 86 Kingsgate Rd #F203 Lake Oswego, OR 97035
* Bedrooms: 2
* Bathrooms: 2
* Rent: $1,495
* Security Deposit: $1,000
* Lease Term: Month to Month or 12 Month
* Utilities Included in Rent: W/S/G
* Utilities paid by tenant: Electricity, Cable/WiFi
* Laundry: Washer/ Dryer Included
* Parking: One Covered
Terms: No smoking. Providing proof of renter's insurance is required prior to taking possession of the property.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Leasing Agent: Jennifer McArthur
* Tours Available Monday- Friday (Saturday by Appt.)
* Email: Leasing2@reliancepminc.com
* Cell: 503-989-9662 (Call or Text)

RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
To view all our available properties, Find our online application and screening criteria, visit our website: WWW.RELIANCEPMINC.COM
We work on a first come, first serve basis.

(RLNE3780104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

