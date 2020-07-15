Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub internet access

86 Kingsgate Rd. F203 Available 07/10/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo located in Oak Creek Neighborhood. Close to Hwy 217 and I5 - Fantastic upper unit with a great layout. This unit has laminate floors in the living/ dinning area and carpet in the bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling in the spacious living room. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, washer/ dryer in the hallway. There’s a dinning area off the kitchen, along with a balcony and private storage closet. Another balcony right off the master, and a shower/ bathtub in the main bathroom.



Easy access to PCC, down/up town, restaurants and parks. Community pool, spa and Mountain Park Athletic Club. Walking distance to Westlake Park. Desirable location with great schools.



Schools:

* Elementary School: Oak Creek

* Middle School: Lake Oswego

* High School: Lake Oswego



* Address: 86 Kingsgate Rd #F203 Lake Oswego, OR 97035

* Bedrooms: 2

* Bathrooms: 2

* Rent: $1,495

* Security Deposit: $1,000

* Lease Term: Month to Month or 12 Month

* Utilities Included in Rent: W/S/G

* Utilities paid by tenant: Electricity, Cable/WiFi

* Laundry: Washer/ Dryer Included

* Parking: One Covered

Terms: No smoking. Providing proof of renter's insurance is required prior to taking possession of the property.

* Leasing Agent: Jennifer McArthur

* Tours Available Monday- Friday (Saturday by Appt.)

* Email: Leasing2@reliancepminc.com

* Cell: 503-989-9662 (Call or Text)



RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

To view all our available properties, Find our online application and screening criteria, visit our website: WWW.RELIANCEPMINC.COM

We work on a first come, first serve basis.



(RLNE3780104)