668 McVey Ave Unit 12

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking guest parking internet access

Villas on Lake Oswego Lifestyle with Private Boat Slip - Come home to lakefront living at the Villas on Lake Oswego. Built in 1964, this vibrant and quaint community provides boundless opportunities for an active lifestyle. Located in the heart of Lake Oswego, this breezy three bedroom main level condo comes with it's own private boat slip. Enjoy the ease of shops, restaurants, coffee, parks and entertainment all within walking distance, including celebrated George Roger's Park along the Willamette River right across the street.



Be welcomed by a charming garden corridor and pathway leading to the entrance. This unit features three generous and freshly carpeted bedrooms, including a master with a private half bath suite and opens to the garden patio. There is a shared beautifully tiled sea green bath, a spacious updated kitchen/ great room with an over sized working island on wheels, and a wall of windows and sliding glass doors opening out to a secluded garden patio with waterfall and Koi pond.

Hang your kayaks and boards after a fun day on the lake and cozy up to the corner fireplace!



No smoking. Cats ok or small dog. Forest Hills Elementary, Lake Oswego Middle School, Lake Oswego High School.



(RLNE5864294)