Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

668 McVey Ave Unit 12

668 Mcvey Avenue · (503) 636-2232 ext. 6
Location

668 Mcvey Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
internet access
Villas on Lake Oswego Lifestyle with Private Boat Slip - Come home to lakefront living at the Villas on Lake Oswego. Built in 1964, this vibrant and quaint community provides boundless opportunities for an active lifestyle. Located in the heart of Lake Oswego, this breezy three bedroom main level condo comes with it's own private boat slip. Enjoy the ease of shops, restaurants, coffee, parks and entertainment all within walking distance, including celebrated George Roger's Park along the Willamette River right across the street.

Be welcomed by a charming garden corridor and pathway leading to the entrance. This unit features three generous and freshly carpeted bedrooms, including a master with a private half bath suite and opens to the garden patio. There is a shared beautifully tiled sea green bath, a spacious updated kitchen/ great room with an over sized working island on wheels, and a wall of windows and sliding glass doors opening out to a secluded garden patio with waterfall and Koi pond.
Hang your kayaks and boards after a fun day on the lake and cozy up to the corner fireplace!

No smoking. Cats ok or small dog. Forest Hills Elementary, Lake Oswego Middle School, Lake Oswego High School.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5864294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 have any available units?
668 McVey Ave Unit 12 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 have?
Some of 668 McVey Ave Unit 12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
668 McVey Ave Unit 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 is pet friendly.
Does 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 offer parking?
Yes, 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 offers parking.
Does 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 have a pool?
No, 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 does not have a pool.
Does 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 668 McVey Ave Unit 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
