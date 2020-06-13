All apartments in Lake Oswego
1425 Cornell St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1425 Cornell St

1425 Cornell Street · (503) 636-2232
Location

1425 Cornell Street, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Hallinan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1425 Cornell St · Avail. Jul 7

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
1425 Cornell St Available 07/07/20 Great Lake Oswego Home Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.

Wonderful Mid-Century home located on a large corner lot and just blocks from Starbucks, restaurants, grocery store and more! This home is also a brief walk to downtown Lake Oswego. Located near the marina arm of Lake Oswego, this home is very close to the beautiful Freepons park and close to woods filled with wildlife.

The layout of the home is very nice with plenty of hardwoods and light. The entry leads to the kitchen with a gas range and nice cabinets. Off of the kitchen is a nice dining area, perfect for family gatherings while cooking meals. Also on the main level is a great living room with big bay windows, hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. From the living room is the hallway to the private master suite with a master bath featuring wainscoting, custom tile, Caesar stone and a shower. There is an additional bedroom upstairs as well as a nice bathroom with a bath tub.

The lower level is quite large, quiet and private. There is a recreation area, family room with a gas fireplace and a door to the back yard, a third large bedroom and a full bathroom with a soaking tub and custom woodwork. There is also a nice storage area.

There is a two car garage with a back patio. Walking distance to Hallinan Elementary, Lakeridge Jr. and Sr. High Schools. No pets and no smoking, please.

This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3216428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Cornell St have any available units?
1425 Cornell St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 Cornell St have?
Some of 1425 Cornell St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Cornell St currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Cornell St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Cornell St pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Cornell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Oswego.
Does 1425 Cornell St offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Cornell St does offer parking.
Does 1425 Cornell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Cornell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Cornell St have a pool?
No, 1425 Cornell St does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Cornell St have accessible units?
No, 1425 Cornell St does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Cornell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Cornell St does not have units with dishwashers.
