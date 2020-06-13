Amenities

1425 Cornell St Available 07/07/20 Great Lake Oswego Home Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.



Wonderful Mid-Century home located on a large corner lot and just blocks from Starbucks, restaurants, grocery store and more! This home is also a brief walk to downtown Lake Oswego. Located near the marina arm of Lake Oswego, this home is very close to the beautiful Freepons park and close to woods filled with wildlife.



The layout of the home is very nice with plenty of hardwoods and light. The entry leads to the kitchen with a gas range and nice cabinets. Off of the kitchen is a nice dining area, perfect for family gatherings while cooking meals. Also on the main level is a great living room with big bay windows, hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. From the living room is the hallway to the private master suite with a master bath featuring wainscoting, custom tile, Caesar stone and a shower. There is an additional bedroom upstairs as well as a nice bathroom with a bath tub.



The lower level is quite large, quiet and private. There is a recreation area, family room with a gas fireplace and a door to the back yard, a third large bedroom and a full bathroom with a soaking tub and custom woodwork. There is also a nice storage area.



There is a two car garage with a back patio. Walking distance to Hallinan Elementary, Lakeridge Jr. and Sr. High Schools. No pets and no smoking, please.



This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.



