12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1

Beautifully updated, cozy condo in Jefferson Park! Great updates include: spacious open floor plan, new flooring, fresh paint throughout, stacked tile corner fireplace, counter-top to ceiling subway tile kitchen back splash, shaker cabinets w/ custom knobs, stainless steel appliances and more! Half bath on main level highlights a charming navy & gold freestanding sink and white ship-lap. Private back deck overlooking the trees makes for a quiet retreat. Both bedrooms are decently sized with ample closet space. Main bath features a spacious tub/shower and linen closet for extra storage. Washer/Dryer and detached garage are included. Access to Mountain Park Clubhouse is also included in rental which offers; fitness center, pool, tennis courts, pre-school, community room, game room, computer center, spa/sauna, event venue and sports courts. Max of 2 pets may be allowed with home owner approval, additional deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer/Gas/Trash is included! This is a non-smoking property, thank you!