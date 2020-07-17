All apartments in Lake Oswego
Find more places like 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Oswego, OR
/
12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1

12 Cervantes Circle · (503) 941-9024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Oswego
See all
Mt. Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12 Cervantes Circle, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Mt. Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,710

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautifully updated, cozy condo in Jefferson Park! Great updates include: spacious open floor plan, new flooring, fresh paint throughout, stacked tile corner fireplace, counter-top to ceiling subway tile kitchen back splash, shaker cabinets w/ custom knobs, stainless steel appliances and more! Half bath on main level highlights a charming navy & gold freestanding sink and white ship-lap. Private back deck overlooking the trees makes for a quiet retreat. Both bedrooms are decently sized with ample closet space. Main bath features a spacious tub/shower and linen closet for extra storage. Washer/Dryer and detached garage are included. Access to Mountain Park Clubhouse is also included in rental which offers; fitness center, pool, tennis courts, pre-school, community room, game room, computer center, spa/sauna, event venue and sports courts. Max of 2 pets may be allowed with home owner approval, additional deposit and pet rent. Water/Sewer/Gas/Trash is included! This is a non-smoking property, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 have any available units?
12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 has a unit available for $1,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 have?
Some of 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 offers parking.
Does 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 has a pool.
Does 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12 Cervantes Circle 7A - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Kruse Villa
15370 Bangy Road
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Peg Tree
141 Leonard Street
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave
Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Similar Pages

Lake Oswego 1 BedroomsLake Oswego 2 Bedrooms
Lake Oswego Apartments with ParkingLake Oswego Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Oswego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WA
Sherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mt. Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity